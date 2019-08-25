Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia Reynolds. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Visitation 12:45 PM - 1:45 PM Dunbar Funeral Home Service 2:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Eugenia White Reynolds COLUMBIA - On August 23, 2019 Eugenia White Reynolds "Jena", age 75, flew into the loving arms of Jesus. Jena was born on January 6, 1944 to Pierce E. White and Nellie West "Mac" White in Greenville, SC. She received her Nursing degree from the University of South Carolina in 1966. Jena practiced nursing in Georgia and Columbia, SC for over 25 years. On January 31, 1977, Jena married Dr. Barry C. Reynolds. They raised two children together, Allison and Jason. Jena had a passion for teaching and nursing. Her family and friends brought her the greatest joy. Her devotion and love of her children and granddaughter knew no limits. It transcended even her lifelong struggle with MS. She was known for her determination, fight, infectious smile, beautiful laugh, and zeal for life in the face of her struggles. In addition to her parents, Jena was preceded in death by her sister, Marie W. Davis. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Barry C. Reynolds, daughter, Allison (Jeff) Hooper, son, Jason Reynolds, granddaughter, Abbie Grace Hooper and brother-in-law, Ellis Davis, Jr. as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, with burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Gateway Baptist Church, 1651 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo, SC 29063. Memories may be shared at

