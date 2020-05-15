Eula Blume Shealy
Eula Blume Shealy BLYTHEWOOD - Eula Blume Shealy, 89, of Blythewood, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born November 19, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Paul Robert and Emma Dorothy Marsh Blume. She married Sherrod Earl Shealy and spent many happy years raising her three boys. She retired as a medical transcriptionist with Crafts Farrow Hospital. For 14 years, Eula and Earl lived in Charleston, SC where she was a member of Ashley River Baptist Church, teaching Youth Sunday School for 16 years. When they returned to Blythewood, Eula rejoined her childhood church, Sandy Level Baptist, where she taught Adult Sunday School for nine years and was a member of the Gleaners Sunday School Class. Eula loved to grow flowers, pull weeds, water her irises and cut grass on her riding lawn mower. She loved her church, her Savior and watching the Gaithers on video. Eula saw only the best in people, and immediately loved anyone she met. She was generous, kind and always willing to help someone in need. Survivors include sons, Sherrod E. Shealy, Jr. (Christine) of Hampton Roads, VA, Frank Edward Shealy (Valerie) of Blythewood; daughter-in-law, Patricia Marilyn Shealy of Summerville, SC; sister, Sally Russell of Blythewood; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Eula was preceded in death by her son, Larry Gene Shealy; granddaughter, Karla Marie Shealy; and brothers, Richard Henry Blume and Paul Leroy Blume. A graveside service for Mrs. Shealy will be held 2:00 o'clock, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Sandy Level Baptist Church Cemetery, 408 Blythewood Rd, with Rev. Chris Hanley and Rev. Dr. Ben Newman officiating. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Though Eula loved flowers, she asked that memorials be made to the Deacon's Ministry of Sandy Level. The family invites those who are uncomfortable in public gatherings to join them virtually by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Eula-Shealy/ Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

Published in The State on May 15, 2020.
