Eula Mae Davis COLUMBIA - Eula Mae Davis "NewNew" born December 4, 1959 to the late Billy Davis, Sr. and Annie Mae Mikell. Eula graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1978. Eula was employed with S&S Cafeteria for 19 years and Chick-Fil-A for 18 years until retirement. Eula leaves to cherish her loving memories, two brothers, Lucas Tucker, and Anthony Lee Davis; three sisters, Rose Hamilton Bryant, Patricia Ann Davis, and Corine Davis; special nieces, Tanita Ingram, Tracy T. Smalls, Shambra S. (Joseph) Garvin, and Shambia Jackson; a special nephew she adored as a son, Frederick Nehemiah Hamilton Bryant; a life friend, sister, and caregiver, Yvonne "Bonnie" Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and caring friends. The homegoing service for Ms. Eula Mae Davis will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, 3:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens, 1101 Buckner Road. Family Visitation will be held today from 7-8pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 14, 2019