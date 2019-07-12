Eula Rowe Jeffcoat RICHMOND, VA - The funeral service for Ms. Eula Rowe Jeffcoat, 70, of Richmond, VA and formerly of Swansea, SC, will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Mark AME Church, 5091 New Hope Road, Pomaria, SC with Rev. Dr. Mary Glisson officiating. Mrs. Jeffcoat will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing. Mrs. Jeffcoat passed Friday, July 5, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 8 PM, Friday, July 12, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence of her son, Eric Jeffcoat, 4 Queen Oak Court, Irmo, SC and the funeral home.
Published in The State on July 12, 2019