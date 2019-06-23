Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Funeral service 3:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Euna "Mae" Pearson WEST COLUMBIA Euna "Mae" Pearson, 91, of West Columbia, South Carolina passed away June 21, 2019 at the Agape Hospice House in Lexington. She was born on April 7, 1928 in Fountain Inn, South Carolina to the late Eugene and Lucia (Simpson) Norris. Mae was known for her unwavering faith and love for music. At the age of 10, she started playing the piano at her father's church and grew to become an accomplished pianist. She shared her love of music for countless years with the congregation at Westside First Church of God. For many years, her family gathered around the piano listening to her play. Her favorite pieces were from her old hymn book and she could play them by heart. She was married to George Harold Pearson for 53 years and they had two children. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Harold Pearson (an army veteran) and her son, Ben Eugene Pearson (a navy veteran). Mae is survived by her daughter, Dale Van Wagner (David); her grandchildren, George Ernest Pearson (Tammy), Deke Hamlin Van Wagner (Erica) and Stephanie Sheets (Todd); her great- grandchildren, Ben & Hailey Pearson, Arden Van Wagner and McKinley & Hannah Sheets. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Entombment will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

