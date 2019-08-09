Eva Jewitt Bjork SUMTER - On Tuesday August 6, 2019, Eva Jewitt Bjork quietly passed away at 101 years old. Eva was born on March 15th 1918, to Willard and Izola Johnson, the youngest of 10 children in Machias, Maine. After high school, Eva found work as a secretary and eventually joined the Civil Service and worked in the Azores Islands where she met her husband, Paul E Bjork. They married and had two sons, Paul Jr. and David. Eva enjoyed telling people of her international travels with her military husband, a pilot in the Air Force. Finally, stationed at Shaw AFB in Sumter, SC, Paul Sr. retired from the military and Eva had since become a paralegal secretary for prominent Sumter lawyer John Hoar and they worked together for 38 years until both were in their upper eighties. Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Sr. in 1977 and her son, Dr. Paul E Bjork Jr. in 2005, and all her siblings. Survivors include her son David Bjork and wife, Dr. Debra Ann of Blythewood SC. Also her seven grandchildren, Jessica Bjork Davis (Stephen) of Merritt Island FL, Christopher Bjork (Mellisa), Anthony David Bjork (Katy) of St. Petersburg FL, Angela Bjork Scott (Clint) of Sumter SC, Tara Eve Bjork of Charlotte NC, Kiera Bjork of Laurinburg, NC, Kiely Bjork of Laurinburg NC. There are also 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and great nieces. A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Crooked Run Baptist Church, 7978 State Hwy 269, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Visitation will be at 1 P.M. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone at Brookdale Senior Assisted Living in Sumter where Eva lived for three and a half years until January of 2018. Many thanks also to NHC of Sumter for their excellent care during periods of rehab. While finishing out her time with us all, Eva received loving care from Heartstrings Hospice of Columbia as well as Home Instead Home Care Service while living at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, David and Debbie. God blessed Eva and the family with all of these loving care givers. Eva was very supportive of the Red Cross and the Salvation Army. Please send memorials in her honor to them. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The State on Aug. 9, 2019