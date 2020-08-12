Eva Lena Bragg Wilbur COLUMBIA - Eva Lena Bragg Wilbur, 91, of Columbia, passed away on August 11, 2020. Eva was born September 27, 1928, in Bragg, West Virginia (formerly Abraham, WV) to Willie Hazzard Bragg and Mary Elsie Plumley. Eva grew up with two sisters and two brothers. After graduating from high school, Eva moved to Beckley, WV to work. There, she met her husband, Bob Wilbur. Shortly afterwards, they relocated to Columbia, SC. The couple have been married for 70 years. Eva worked as a buyer for Sears, Roebuck, and Company. In 1964 she left her job to become a full-time homemaker and mother to her two children. Eva was active in PTA organizations at Hyatt Park Elementary and Timmerman School. Also, she and Bob were active in the Northwood Hills and Gardendale Neighborhood Associations. Eva was a Girl Scout leader at College Place United Methodist Church. She and Bob were members of Ascension Lutheran Church for many years. After moving to the St. Andrews area, they became members of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She loved gardening, yard work and would work alongside Bob whenever he was in the yard. Eva is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Wilbur; daughter, Kathy Scott; son, Bobby Wilbur (Donna); sister, Vella Harper of Bragg, WV; grandsons, Allen and Jay Wilbur, Dale, Brian (Anne) and Jay Scott (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Grady, Caroline, Benjamin and Barrie Scott. In additional to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by a sister, Reda Bragg; brothers, Eldredge and Ralph Bragg; and son-in-law, Randy Scott. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and the wonderful caregivers, Latoya Moore, Tammy Frankenfield, Nina Blake, Emma Perry and Indiria Daniel, who cared for Eva. A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Due to the COVID-19 virus, we require everyone to wear a mask and social distance. The Reverend Gary Loadholdt will officiate. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 525 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com