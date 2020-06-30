Eva Warner Watson BATESBURG- Graveside services for Eva Warner Watson, 94, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Ridge Crest Memorial Park with the Rev. Emily Edenfield officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wittenberg Lutheran Church P. O. Box 344 Leesville, SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Watson died Saturday June 27, 2020. Born in Lexington County, she was a daughter of the late Willie Preston and Lizzie Hayes Warner. She was a member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church, WELCA, Circle # 3 and was retired from Lexington County School District as a Lunchroom Supervisor. Survivors include sons, Samuel W. "Billy" Watson, Jr., Benjamin P. "Benjy" Watson, daughter, Barbara (Rich) Schneider, a granddaughter, Lisa (Keith) Kirkland a great-grandson, Shelton Kirkland. She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel W. Watson, Sr., sisters, Birdie Hartley, Iva Livingston, Anne Oswald, brothers, Brooks and Dan Warner. Online register at barr-price.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 30, 2020.