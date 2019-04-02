Evan Gaines

Evan Jeffery Gaines COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Evan Jeffery Gaines will be held Wednesday 12:00 noon (viewing 11:00 a.m.) at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1028 Eastman Street, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Tuesday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Funeral Home
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Funeral Home Details
Published in The State on Apr. 2, 2019
