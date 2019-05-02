Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Evangeline "Van" Williams Jackson COLUMBIA - Ms. Evangeline "Van" Williams Jackson was born on Friday May 25, 1956 in Columbia, SC. She was the third daughter of Mr. Walter and Mrs. Eddie Ruth Williams. Van was educated in the public schools of Richland County. After high school she met Albert O'Neal Jackson in 1975. Over a span of 30 years Van was employed by Square D (now Snyder Electric), Whirlpool, Reeds Jewelry Store, and Service Merchandise. She spent 28 years as a loyal and devoted employee to FN America and 9 years as a jewelry associate at Kohls. Van peacefully transitioned in the early morning on Saturday April 27, 2019. She is survived by her one daughter Leah Rosann Jackson, one grandson Sean Ronald Coats; sisters: Rose Evelyn Butler, Lelia Hansard, and Patricia Hopkins(and very special brother in law David); only brother: Walter Williams(Sheila); her nieces: Amelia McKie(Stacy), Shalish Shine (Amar), Stephanie and Erin Hopkins; nephew: Qadir Islam and Austin Williams; as well as a host of grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. The homegoing service for Ms. Jackson will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 1:00 PM at International Praise Church of God, 5071 Percival Road, Elgin with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

