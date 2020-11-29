Evangelist Julia H. Scott
September 22, 1920 - November 25, 2020
Eastover , South Carolina - Evangelist Julia H. Scott passed on Nov. 25, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, William Scott, Jr., David Scott, Barbara S. Duckett, Samuel Scott; god daughter Marie T. Dillon (Edward). A brother, Robert Highsmith, two sisters, Annie H. Scott, and Sarah H. Taylor. Ms. Scott also leaves 39 grandchildren, 76 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren. She leaves two special cousins, Rev. Willie Jacobs and Alice Miller McDuffie. Funeral service will be 12 noon (11:00 am viewing) Sun. Nov. 29, 2020 @ Prayer and Bible Study Non-Denominational Church.