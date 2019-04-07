Evans Eve Garber GREENSBORO - Evans Eve Garber of Greensboro died, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on April 4, 2019. Throughout long and difficult years of declining health, she was heroically cared for by her husband and daughters at home. A memorial service will be held on April 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church with Rev. Sarah Carver officiating. Family visitation will be held immediately following the service in the Haywood Duke Room. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Garber family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evans Garber.
Published in The State on Apr. 7, 2019