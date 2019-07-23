Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Anderson WEST COLUMBIA - Evelyn Williams Anderson, 92, of West Columbia, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Springfield, SC on August 25, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Ida Williams, and the widow of the late B.E. "Andy" Anderson. Evelyn retired from AT&T after 40 years of service. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church, 3050 Leaphart Road, West Columbia, SC 29169. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the compassionate staff at Carolina Gardens and Opus Rehabilitation for their dedication and care of Evelyn for over 16 years. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Evelyn Anderson WEST COLUMBIA - Evelyn Williams Anderson, 92, of West Columbia, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Springfield, SC on August 25, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Ida Williams, and the widow of the late B.E. "Andy" Anderson. Evelyn retired from AT&T after 40 years of service. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church, 3050 Leaphart Road, West Columbia, SC 29169. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the compassionate staff at Carolina Gardens and Opus Rehabilitation for their dedication and care of Evelyn for over 16 years. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close