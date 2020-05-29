Evelyn M. Armour NEWPORT NEWS VA - Evelyn M. Armour of Newport News VA passed away on May19, 2020. She is survived by seven children; Charles Pauling, Treacy, Daniel, Janice, Dessiree, Temilko McCullough and Zelenl, and a host of relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 1pm Sat. May 30, 2020 @ Blackjack Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Fri. May 29, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.
Published in The State on May 29, 2020.