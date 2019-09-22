Evelyn B. Barfield WEST COLUMBIA - Memorial Service for Evelyn Beatrice Barfield, 85, will be conducted 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shepherd Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Richard Coleman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm prior to the service at the church. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Mrs. Barfield passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in Joanna, SC she was the daughter of the late John and Sophie DeLoach Manley. Surviving include her son, Mike (Becky) Barfield; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Edgar Barfield, Jr., and a son, Joseph Edgar Barfield, III. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Sept. 22, 2019