Evelyn Heaton Bradford COLUMBIA Evelyn "Tiny" Heaton Bradford, 86, of Columbia, formerly of Clinton, died Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in Greenville County, on September 15, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Early Edgar and Ola Belle Gambrell Heaton. Evelyn was a fierce loving woman, who cared deeply for her family. She worked for Clinton Mills in the textiles industry until her retirement. Evelyn was a lifetime member of the Auxiliary and MOCA. She was also a long standing member of Springdale United Methodist Church in Clinton, SC. Survivors include her husband, Lonnie Bradford; children, Rufus King (Jeanie), Dennis King (Amy), and William King (Tracy); grandchildren, Micah Bradford (Dinah), Graham Bradford, Rufus King, II, Ezra King, Isaiah King, Brandon King (Summer), Ashley Raya (Joe), Rebecca King, Elliot King, and Erica King; 8 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Walter and Jerry Heaton. The funeral service for Mrs. Bradford will be held 12 o'clock, Wednesday, November 13th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., with Rev. Jerry Pickens officiating. Burial will follow the service in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205, or to Springdale United Methodist Church, 851 Springdale Dr, Clinton, SC 29325. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Nov. 11, 2019