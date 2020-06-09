Evelyn C. Lloyd ASHBURN, GA - Evelyn C. Lloyd departed for her heavenly home on Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at the age of 82. Evelyn was born on July 27, 1937 in Ashburn, Georgia to the late Charlie Wesley and Lena Mae Crozier. She was a devout Christian and longtime member of Antioch Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, involved with the youth activities, choir member and loved all of her church family. She was a member of the Eastern Star and worked in the Lexington County School System where she so enjoyed each and every child. Evelyn enjoyed many hobbies which included sewing, gardening, reading, her flowers, fishing and life in general. Mrs. Lloyd was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be truly missed by her loved ones. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, David L. Lloyd and was the sole survivor of three brothers, Dock, Gene and Sherman and also two sisters, Katie and Francis. Evelyn is survived by daughters; Alice Pettit of Leesburg, Florida, Deniese (Larry) Woods of Oxford, Florida and Kimberly Bass of Swansea, S. C.; seven Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted by Pastor Jon King on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Banks Page Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg, Florida limited to immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery in Leesburg, Florida. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North, S. C. is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Jun. 9, 2020.