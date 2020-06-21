Evelyn Cassidy Orr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Cassidy Orr COLUMBIA Evelyn Cassidy Orr passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in Oaklawn Cemetery, Winnsboro, SC. Born in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Marshall Cassidy and Mollie Smith Cassidy. At an early age, her family moved to Winnsboro where she graduated from Mount Zion Institution and attended Anderson College. She was a member of Gordon Memorial Methodist Church in Winnsboro where she was given a life membership in the United Methodist Women's Society. Later moving to Columbia, she became an active member of St. James United Methodist Church, where she served on various committees and organized the "Young at Heart" monthly meetings at the church. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Community Council of Senior Resources. She was employed by Uniroyal, Inc. in Winnsboro, retiring as Purchasing Manager. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Theron Waldrop, Joe Waldrop, Mona Cassidy, Kelly C. Landin, John Cassidy, Shelagh C. Deaton, and Peter Cassidy; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Tabitha Waldrop, Brian Waldrop, Michael Waldrop, Steve Waldrop, Laura Wilcott, and Carolyn Burke, Jack Landin, Rosalia Deaton, Carter Cassidy, and Cooper Cassidy. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Norman R. Orr and brothers, John F. Cassidy, Raymond E. Cassidy, and Jack W. Cassidy; her sister, Geraldine C. Waldrop; sister-in-law, Sandra Cassidy. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210; or a charity of one's choice. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved