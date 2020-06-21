Evelyn Cassidy Orr COLUMBIA Evelyn Cassidy Orr passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in Oaklawn Cemetery, Winnsboro, SC. Born in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Marshall Cassidy and Mollie Smith Cassidy. At an early age, her family moved to Winnsboro where she graduated from Mount Zion Institution and attended Anderson College. She was a member of Gordon Memorial Methodist Church in Winnsboro where she was given a life membership in the United Methodist Women's Society. Later moving to Columbia, she became an active member of St. James United Methodist Church, where she served on various committees and organized the "Young at Heart" monthly meetings at the church. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Community Council of Senior Resources. She was employed by Uniroyal, Inc. in Winnsboro, retiring as Purchasing Manager. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Theron Waldrop, Joe Waldrop, Mona Cassidy, Kelly C. Landin, John Cassidy, Shelagh C. Deaton, and Peter Cassidy; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Tabitha Waldrop, Brian Waldrop, Michael Waldrop, Steve Waldrop, Laura Wilcott, and Carolyn Burke, Jack Landin, Rosalia Deaton, Carter Cassidy, and Cooper Cassidy. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Norman R. Orr and brothers, John F. Cassidy, Raymond E. Cassidy, and Jack W. Cassidy; her sister, Geraldine C. Waldrop; sister-in-law, Sandra Cassidy. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210; or a charity of one's choice. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.