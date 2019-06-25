Evelyn D. Frakes LUGOFF Funeral service for Evelyn Daniels Frakes, 81, will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Lugoff First Baptist Church with burial to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The Rev. David Robinson will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday 6-8 p.m. Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Memorials may be made to the . Mrs. Frakes passed away at home on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born in Dillon County, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Major and Clara Wiggins Daniels. She was a member of Lugoff First Baptist Church. Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Marvin E. Frakes; son, Gary Cyrus Frakes of Columbia; brothers, Major Daniels Jr., Bobby Daniels and Brian Daniels; sisters, Mary Barfield, Judy Martin, Linda Thibodeau and Cathy Mullican. She was predeceased by son, Allen Eugene Frakes; brother, Russell Daniels; and sisters, Christine Ecklin, Eleanor Owens, Johnny Ivey and Patricia Miller. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 25, 2019