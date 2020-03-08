Guest Book View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn June Hughes Shealy Derrick COLUMBIA Funeral services for Evelyn June Hughes Shealy Derrick, of Columbia, will be held at North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6512 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29206 on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29204. Visitation and the Order of the Eastern Star funeral rites will be held at the Temples Halloran Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29212 on Sunday, March 8, 2020, between the hours of 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Evelyn was born in Loudon, Tennessee, on June 11, 1936 to the late Carrie White Hughes and the late William Clay Hughes. She passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Evelyn June Hughes and Bill Carroll Shealy were married in Columbia on September 1, 1951. They were baptized as a young married couple at Dentsville Baptist Church in Columbia. They raised their three children in the Dentsville community. Evelyn later joined North Trenholm Baptist Church where she especially enjoyed worshipping with her Sunday School class. Attending church was a very important part of her life. Evelyn became a member of the Order of the Eastern Star as a young woman in her thirties and had just recently received her pin and certificate for fifty years of dedication to the Order of the Eastern Star. She is a Past Worthy Matron. During June 1993, Evelyn married James E. "Jack" Derrick, Sr. Jack was a long-standing member of the Masons and had for many years been involved with the Order of the Eastern Star. Evelyn and Jack enjoyed sharing Eastern Star events and loved traveling to various meetings together and participating in activities. Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Judy Carroll Shealy Kuceweksy of Troutman, NC, and Dianne Shealy Chapman Armistead of Columbia, SC. She is also survived by granddaughters, Amanda Kucewesky Huntsinger, Lindsay Chapman Parrish, and Jennifer Kucewesky Stoner; and grandsons, Daniel Chapman, Justin Kucewesky, Ashton Chapman, and Cameron Armistead. She is also survived by twelve great grandchildren. Evelyn was predeceased by her first husband and the father of her children, Bill Carroll Shealy, her second husband, James Edward Derrick, Sr., her son, Edward Eugene Shealy, and her infant daughter, Mary Anne Shealy. She will be laid to rest beside her first husband and the father of her children.

