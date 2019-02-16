Evelyn Temples Duke BATESBURG - Evelyn Temples Duke, 86, passed away February 14, 2019. She was married to her loving husband, Richard Waddell Duke for 70 years. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, February 18 at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 PM prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2019