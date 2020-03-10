Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Hardin Given LEXINGTON - Evelyn Hardin Given, 93, of Lexington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on March 8, 2020. Born July 19, 1926 in Columbia, SC, she was the wife of the late Robert (Bob) Given, Sr. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Effie Hardin. Mrs. Given was an active member of Gantt Street Baptist Church for many years. She retired from Southern Bell Telephone Company for whom she served as the receptionist to the House of Representatives at the South Carolina State House. After retiring she and her late husband built and managed the Barnyard RV Park. Surviving are her son, Robert (Bob) Given, Jr. (Carol) of Lexington and three daughters Carolyn Deaver of Lexington, Cheryl Goss (Tommy) of Lexington and Barbie Zachrich of Toledo, Ohio. Mrs. Given was the grandmother of nine, fourteen great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Her six grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Funeral services will be held at 2pm Tuesday, March 10th at Woodridge Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Burial will follow at Woodridge. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm prior to the service. The family would like to thank Melissa Meade and Comfort Care Hospice for helping take care of our Mother. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gantt Street Baptist Church missions program. 2121 Gantt Street, Cayce, SC 29033. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Given family.

