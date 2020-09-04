Evelyn Hollis Hedgepath COLUMBIA - Evelyn Hollis Hedgepath, 92, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Born in Columbia on February 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Johnny James Hollis, Sr. and Leila Wolfe Hollis. She graduated from Columbia High School and retired from South Carolina Department of Mental Health. Evelyn was active in Eastern Star, being Worthy Matron. She was a member of Earlwood Baptist Church. Evelyn loved children and had many friends. She had a great sense of humor and was a wiz at word search puzzles. She was a great cook and always proved this at Thanksgiving, making enough dressing to feed an army. For many years, she and a dear friend made Christmas boxes for families in need. She is survived by her sisters, Shirley Hollis Amick, Margie Hollis Oswald (Bill); and her brother, Johnny James Hollis, Jr. (Ruby); granddaughter, Shelly Joyner; great-granddaughter, Maia Grace Sutton; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is predeceased by her husband, William O. Hedgepath; sisters, Eleanor Hollis Takach and Jimmie Hollis Boykin. The graveside service for Mrs. Hedgepath will be held 11 o'clock, Saturday, September 5th, at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Avenue. Mask and Social Distancing is required. A livestream of the service may be viewed by visiting her tribute wall at ShivesFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com