Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Columbia 1306 Hampton Street Columbia , SC Visitation Following Services Ellis Hall.

Evelyn Hughes Funderburk WEST COLUMBIA- Evelyn Hughes Funderburk, 98, was ushered into Heaven by her Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 29, 2019. She was a gracious southern lady with the gift of warm hospitality and caring for others. She was a long-time resident of Cayce and resided at Laurel Crest Retirement Community in West Columbia for the last 6 1/2 years. She touched lives wherever she went and had been blessed with abundant friendships. She loved her Lord and was faithful to pray for and minister to those in need. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Columbia and enjoyed the Rebekah Naylor Sunday School Class and the Lydia Greene Bible Study Group, serving as leader for 30 years. She served as Women's Missionary Society President and also Women's Missionary Union Director of First Baptist Church. She served as Baptist Women's Director of Columbia Metro Association . Mrs. Funderburk was also very active in her community. She served as past president of Lexington County Extension Homemakers Council and state secretary of the State Extension Homemakers Council. She was honored by receiving the Lexington County Homemaker of the Year award and also the State of South Carolina Homemaker of the Year award. She received the Governor's Award for Volunteer Service. She was past president of Lady Banksis Garden Club, past president of the SCE&G Distribution Auxiliary, past president of the Garden Terrace Family Community Leaders Club of Lexington County and past president of the Couples Club Family Community Leaders of Lexington County. She also worked with the Scouting program for 8 years. Most important to her was her family: Husband, children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters. She cherished them all and made each one feel very loved and special. Her great-grands were a true delight for her. She loved cooking for anyone, but she most enjoyed sharing in the love and warmth of family meals. Mrs. Funderburk was born in Horry County, SC to the late John and Sallie Johnson Hughes. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Robert Ned Funderburk; a brother, Wayne Hughes; and a sister, Barbara Skipper. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Rod and Rowena Funderburk of Columbia and Keith and Gail Funderburk of Lawrenceville, GA; three grandchildren, Craig and Amy Funderburk of Lexington, SC; Robert and Alicia Amerson of Irmo, SC and Chris and Elizabeth Tison of Charlottesville, VA; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson; sisters, Miriam Moore of Conway, SC and Betty Mew of Little River, SC; and brother, Joseph Johnson James of Goose Creek, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Columbia, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Boyce Chapel. A visitation and a reception will follow the service in Ellis Hall. There will be a private burial at Elmwood Cemetery prior to the service. Thompson Funeral Home in Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Television Ministry of First Baptist Church of Columbia (1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201), or to a . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

