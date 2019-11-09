Evelyn Ione Whigham WEST COLUMBIA Evelyn Ione Whigham, age 76, entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, November 6th, 2019. She was born November 29, 1942 in Swink, Oklahoma, to the late Luther and Myrtle (Childress) White. She was the youngest of four children. Two brothers preceded her in death, Delmar "Doodle" and Dean White. Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, George R. Whigham, Jr.; her three children, Kenneth (Cindy) Whigham, Cheryl "Darlene" (Rick) Derrick, all of West Columbia, and Nancy Whigham (Ken McCall) of Greenville, SC; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one sister, Monna Kay Mullins of Amarillo, TX, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will welcome friends and loved ones at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, located at 820 West Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, SC 29170 from 5:00 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 2003 Charleston Hwy., Cayce, SC 29033. The family will hold a private burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincerely thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care of West Columbia for making Evelyn's final days comfortable and peaceful. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials go to Trinity Baptist Church, 2003 Charleston Hwy., Cayce, SC 29033. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Nov. 9, 2019