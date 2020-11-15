Evelyn J. "Lyn" Phillips
April 28, 1953 - March 13, 2020
COLUMBIA, South Carolina - The poet, Mary Oliver, asks "Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?" Lyn Phillips responded with a beautiful life of joyful warm-hearted dedication to her family, friends, work and beliefs. Her indomitable spirit of love, energy, and compassion left an everlasting imprint on the lives of all who knew her and experienced her humanity. Her welcoming smile will long be remembered.
Evelyn J. (Lyn) Phillips was born in Belton, SC on April 28, 1953 to James K. Phillips Jr and Evelyn Johnston Phillips. She is survived by the love of her life and best friend, her husband, Bob Hallman. Their marriage in 1990 gave Lyn two children: Prentiss Meyers (Joe) and grands Grace Helen and Carter of Irmo, and Brian Hallman and grand Riley of Columbia. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Phillips, and sister-in-law, Jan Phillips of Rock Hill; niece, Kristen Kappel (Sven) and daughter Drayton of Folly Beach; and nephew, Brian Phillips (Kim) and daughters, Elena and Corynne of Fort Mill. Additionally, Lyn is survived by the large extended Hallman Family whom she loved dearly and enjoyed every holiday and summers at the beach.
Lyn attended Belton Honea Path High School, graduated with a BA in Early Childhood Education in 1975 from Clemson University and obtained a Masters in Social Work from University of South Carolina in 1979.
Growing up, Lyn loved being in the woods, playing in the creeks and riding horses. She attributed her love of nature and animals to her childhood in the country and the lessons she was taught by her father from rock hounding, to star gazing. Lyn spent many special days and nights playing with her Sims cousins in Ware Place and enjoyed those bonds throughout her life. Lyn's grandmother, Ollie Phillips, was her rock. Ollie's strength of spirit, dedication to values, and unquestioning love and warmth filled Lyn with a strong belief in herself that supported her entire life.
Lyn loved to be in or near water every chance she got, playing at the beach, swimming, crabbing, fishing, kayaking, canoeing the rivers and swamps, snorkeling, and sailing. Bob and Lyn enjoyed all of these activities and adventures together. Traveling and experiencing other cultures was one of their adventures. While caving in Belize to see an ancient Mayan ceremonial site, they had to swim into a cave where they spent over four hours, sometimes treading water as they found their next foothold. Lyn loved meeting and engaging with people in other countries.
Having fun was just who Lyn was, from gathering with her extended friendship groups, dressing up for Halloween (or any occasion she could), and finding ways to make others laugh. Lyn was the Director of Camp Philman where the nieces and nephews came to her home, and were pampered, entertained and loved. Many good memories were made that were important to Lyn and all the kids - with their motto of Building Better Monkeys.
Lyn's work life was as a social worker. She was a Licensed Independent Social Worker/Clinical Practice which gave her opportunities for many different types of work throughout her career. She worked with DHEC many years where she retired in 2009. During her tenure, she was Director of SC Birth Defects Program, member of Disaster Behavioral Health Team, Director of Migrant Health Program (where she developed the first on-site medical clinic for farm workers in SC). She led a statewide advisory committee on Latino health issues and rural health service access, was a Project Administrator in Bureau of Maternal and Child Health where she worked to enhance access to health care, and she created Care Line, a bilingual advocacy hotline for maternal and child health care.
She had a passion for social justice that she constantly put into action. She spoke out, marched, lobbied, and inspired others to understand and care about racial justice, LGBTQ, poverty, mental health and women's issues. Her actions were outward expressions of her extraordinary spirit. She was also quick to help a friend, family member or stranger. In 2015 when the heavy rains created floods in Columbia, she found the Gills Creek area off South Beltline in need of help, and she joined in daily spending her time and energy for months helping rebuild the lives of the flood victims. She developed strong friendships (The Flood Family) with the people she worked with there.
Lyn didn't just hold a license as a social worker; she was, at heart, a social worker. This might best be exemplified by two aspects of her work-life of which she was most proud. While working at Richland Memorial Hospital in 1984, she managed the RMH Sexual Assault Program. She along with eight friends envisioned an agency to provide services to rape victims. They worked tireless nights at a kitchen table to bring into being the Rape Crisis Network (now Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands). She later became the Executive Director (1986 -1989). She felt that her heart, training, and skills were best suited for the last stage of her career, where she served in private practice as a Mitigation Specialist in capital and non-capital murder cases. She felt privileged to help a segment of society who had been abused, neglected, suffered from mental illness, intellectual disabilities and trauma only to be facing society's most severe punishment. She always felt that she was the one who was most rewarded by her contact with these clients and their families.
Lyn struggled with colon cancer for two years, all the while remaining upbeat and caring for those who came to care for her. She envisioned a ceremony that could be held after her passing, so that her many friends and family could come together, eat, laugh and enjoy each other. COVID-19 has prohibited this, and such a celebration will not be possible in the foreseeable future. The family will have a Celebration of Lyn's Life via Zoom on Saturday, November 21st at 11:00 AM. The link can be obtained by emailing connection@uucolumbia.org.
In lieu of flowers, any donations in Lyn's honor may be made to Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands online at www.stsm.org
or to 3830 Forest Drive, Suite 201, Columbia, SC 29204.