Evelyn Keever Wishert WINNSBORO - Evelyn Wishert, 78 of Winnsboro, SC, passed away on June 26, 2019 after a long valiant battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, June 30, at 3:00pm at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 736 Campground Road, Columbia, SC. 29203. Rev Joey Gambrell and Rev Rodney Williams will be officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2:00pm in the sanctuary. Burial to follow the service in the church cemetery. Evelyn was born in Fairfield County, SC on February 6, 1941. She graduated from Jenkinsville High School. Evelyn was married to James Wishert, Jr. on January 11, 1962 and they were married for 57 years. Evelyn worked as an Electric Motor Rewinder for Hobgood Electric Company for 24 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, camping and her dog, Tinker. Evelyn is survived by her husband James H. Wishert Jr.; daughter Pam Johnston (Mark); brothers Harold Keever; Bubba Keever (Carol); Bud Keever (Ann); sister Mary Ann Gurske; grandsons Nicholas Johnston and Matthew Johnston (Candace). Memorials may be given to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 736 Campground Road, Columbia, SC 29203. The family of Evelyn wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Newnan Georgia for giving us 5 more years together. The family also wishes to extend our sincere thanks to staff of Agape Hospice at Stoneridge. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Wishert family.

