Evelyn Lee Ihmle CHARLESTON, SC - Evelyn Lee Ihmle, 94, of Charleston, SC, widow of Gordon Franklin Ihmle, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Mrs. Ihmle was born in Sumter, SC, on July 29, 1925, the first of five children of the late Algienon Brevard and Marie Hancock Lee. During World War II, she joined the scores of young women working for the federal government in Washington, DC. She was hired by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and continued to work in Washington, until transferring to the Atlanta office of the FBI, where she met her future husband Gordon, an FBI agent and a native of Brooklyn, NY. They married in Atlanta on June 13, 1953. A few years later, Mr. Imhle began working for the fledging Atomic Energy Commission, and thereafter, the couple lived in a number of cities across the United States. When Mr. Ihmle transferred to the Washington, DC area to work for the newly created Energy Research and Development Agency, Mrs. Ihmle rejoined the federal work force, this time at the Food and Drug Administration. The Ihmles moved to Conway, SC following retirement to pursue their love of golf. They were active members of Lutheran churches wherever they lived, and also contributed their time to a number of other worthwhile activities, such as volunteering at a local hospice center in the Myrtle Beach/Conway area. Mrs. Ihmle continued to live in Conway for a number of years following her husband's death in 1995. She moved to Charleston, SC in 2014, and at the time of her demise, was a resident of Brookdale West Ashley Assisted Living Facility. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ihmle was preceded in death by her sons Mark Wesley and Kenneth Wayne, and three of her siblings. She is survived by her sister Linda Lee Gill (Gordon) of Charleston, and by a number of nieces and nephews. There will be a private family Graveside Service at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. The family encourages those who wish to remember Mrs. Ihmle with a financial gift to contribute to a local food bank or other charity benefiting people severely impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com Arrangements by J. Hendry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414.
Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.