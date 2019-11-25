Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn McCarter. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Graveside service 2:00 PM Woodside Cemetery Clover , SC View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Clover Presbyterian Church 202 Kings Mtn. St. Clover , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Glenn McCarter CLOVER - Mrs. Evelyn Glenn McCarter, 96, of Clover, SC, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Westminster Towers, Rock Hill, SC. Graveside service will be 2pm Monday, November 25, 2019 at Woodside Cemetery, Clover, SC. A Memorial Service will follow at 3pm at the Clover Presbyterian Church, 202 Kings Mtn. St., Clover, SC. Both services will be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Douglass Key. The family will receive friends following the Memorial Service in the church fellowship hall. Mrs. McCarter was born October 31, 1923 at her family home in York County, SC to the late Clarence Hope and Ida Robinson Glenn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Nichols McCarter, an infant son, her daughter-in-law Cass Elias McCarter, her brothers Neil Robinson Glenn and Hugh David Glenn, her sisters Frances Catherine Glenn and Nell Hope Glenn. Evelyn was a 1940 graduate of Clover High School, an active member of Clover Presbyterian Church serving as an officer of the Women of the Church, Circle Chairwoman, and received a Life Membership for Presbyterian Women. She was an avid golfer and bridge player. She had been Executive Secretary of the Clover Chamber and United Way. Evelyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her dedication was to her two sons, her grandchildren, her family and friends. She looked forward each year to the Robinson Family Reunion and Clemson Football. Survivors are her sons John Nichols "Nicky" McCarter, Jr. (Stacy) of Columbia, SC and Glenn Scott McCarter (Frances) of Huntersville, NC; grandchildren Lauren Glenn McCarter of Greenville, SC, John N. "Cole" McCarter, III of Columbia, SC and Wylie Glenn McCarter of Lake Wylie, SC. The family would like to recognize and thank the care given to Evelyn by the staff of Westminster Towers and Will and Lisa Sims, Sandra McKoy, Deborah Cosair, Gwen Graham, Beth Cottle, Christine Shelton, and Shirley Houston. Memorials may be made to Clover Presbyterian Church, 202 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710. Online condolences may be made at

