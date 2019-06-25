Evelyn Ramsey Gambrell WINNSBORO - Evelyn Ramsey Gambrell, 76, of Winnsboro passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Elise Collins Ramsey. Evelyn is survived by two sons, Timothy R. Gambrell (Leigh) and Brian L. Gambrell (Paula), daughter, Kimberly Brazell (Tommy); brother, William Wesley Ramsey (Lynneve); nine grandchildren, Daniel Curtis, Kristin, Samantha, Maigan, Alicia, Victoria, Madison, Christopher, Blake Gambrell, and TJ Brazell; and eleven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Donald Lee Gambrell, Evelyn is predeceased by two grandchildren Alexander and Alexandria Gambrell. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 Pm Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Fairfield Memorial Cemetery conducted by Reverend Dewitt Atkerson. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-7 o'clock at Washington Street Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Washington Street Baptist Church, PO Box 462, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Gambrell family.

