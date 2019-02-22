Evelyn Simpkins DARLINGTON Annie Evelyn Spires Simpkins, age 78, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22 in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later time at Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Born June 6, 1940, Evelyn is the daughter of the late John L. Spires, Sr. and the late Annie Mae Faust Spires. She served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. Surviving are her brother, John L. (Linda Kay) Spires, Jr.; nieces and nephews, John L. Spires III, Randall "Ty" (Mary) Spires, Teresa (Michael) Yarborough, Michelle Spires, David (Michele) Stiltner, Roseanne (Gerald) Johnson, and Wally Spires. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. Stanley Simpkins; brother, Walter "Winkie" Spires; sister, Sarah Evelyn Spires. Memorials may be sent to Gospel Temple Worship Center, 3987 W. Palmetto St. Florence, SC 29501. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 22, 2019