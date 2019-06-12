Evelyn Virginia Sturkie GASTON - Evelyn Virginia Sturkie, 85, of Gaston, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Southland Memorial Garden in West Columbia. Survivors include her children, Angel (Tommy) May, Cheryl (Danny) Atkins, Hugo (Sharon) Sturkie, Jr.; grandchildren, Laura (Bobby) Fort, Chrissy (Daniel) Mack, Kevin (Kerry) Atkins, Chris Sturkie and Tiffany (Matt) Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Victoria (Earl) Risser and Betty Johns; and one brother, William Shockley. She was predeceased by her parents, Carval and Laura Shockley and her husband, Hugo D. Sturkie, Sr. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North.
Published in The State on June 12, 2019