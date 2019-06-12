Evelyn Virginia Sturkie (1933 - 2019)
  "I am so sad her hear about your loss. She was a wonderful..."
    - Ginny Lingle
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC
29112
(803)-247-2651
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC 29112
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Southland Memorial Garden
West Columbia, SC
Evelyn Virginia Sturkie GASTON - Evelyn Virginia Sturkie, 85, of Gaston, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Southland Memorial Garden in West Columbia. Survivors include her children, Angel (Tommy) May, Cheryl (Danny) Atkins, Hugo (Sharon) Sturkie, Jr.; grandchildren, Laura (Bobby) Fort, Chrissy (Daniel) Mack, Kevin (Kerry) Atkins, Chris Sturkie and Tiffany (Matt) Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Victoria (Earl) Risser and Betty Johns; and one brother, William Shockley. She was predeceased by her parents, Carval and Laura Shockley and her husband, Hugo D. Sturkie, Sr. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North.
Published in The State on June 12, 2019
