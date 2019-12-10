Evelyn Wilson Amick PROSPERITY - Evelyn Wilson Amick, 91, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at White Oak Manor. Born on May 9, 1928 in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late Joe N. and Lillie Mae Dominick Wilson. Mrs. Amick managed the Diana Shop on Main Street for many years and later retired from Epting-Ballenger. She was a lifelong member of Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church where she was a member of Circle I. She loved her flowers and was an excellent mother to her son, Bryan. She is survived by her husband, Eldred B. Amick; a son, Bryan (JoAnn) Amick of Prosperity; a grandson, Ashley (Robin) Amick and great-grandchildren, A.J. Amick and Courtney (Elliott) Altman. Mrs. Amick was predeceased by sisters, Mary Nell Gallman and Doris Cook. Funeral funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will follow the service. Memorials may be made to the Bereavement Fund at Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church, 3074 Bachman Chapel Road, Prosperity, SC 29127. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home www.mcswainevans.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 10, 2019