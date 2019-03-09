Evelyn Youmans SWANSEA - The funeral service for Ms. Evelyn Youmans, 63, of Swansea will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Ms. Youmans passed Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 PM Saturday, March 9, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence of her mother, Mrs. Tellie Jeffcoat, 802 Huckabee Mill Road, Swansea and the funeral home.
Published in The State on Mar. 9, 2019