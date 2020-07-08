Everett Freie

1/1
Everett "Skip" Freie COLUMBIA - Everett "Skip" Freie, 79, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born on September 11, 1940 in Elmhurst, IL, he was the son of the late Erwin and Gladys Freie. A lover of gadgets and the outdoors, Skip dedicated more than 30 years to Scouting, serving various roles in Boy Scout Troop 400, Cub Scout Pack 400, and at the council level of the Indian Waters Council. He received numerous service awards for his involvement and dedication to the Boy Scouts, including the Silver Beaver Award, the highest award for outstanding service to youth within the Indian Waters Council. A long-standing member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, Skip served his church family faithfully for many years. Mr. Freie is predeceased by his wife of 33 years, Brenda Long Freie, and by his brother, James Freie. He is survived by his brother John Freie, sister Ann Peck (Jay), daughter Meg Vanderzee (Curt), son Michael Freie (Crystal), and grandchildren Austin, Matthew, Hannah, Ryan, Mitchell, and Allyson. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2pm at Thompson Funeral Home on Leesburg Rd. in Columbia, SC. Interment will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Boy Scouts of America, Troop 400, c/o Crystal Freie, 1069 Congress Rd., Eastover, SC 29044. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 8, 2020.
