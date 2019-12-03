Everette E. Lee PAMPLICO, SC - Everette E. Lee, 86, closed his eyes in Pamplico, SC and awakened with Jesus in Glory on December 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born on September 7, 1933 in Florence, SC, he was the son of the late Benjamin H. and Lillie Ruth Langston Lee. Everette was a long-time faithful member of Beulah Freewill Baptist Church in Pamplico, where he served as a Deacon. He sang with the Happy Land Five Gospel Group for many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Ada Mae Miles Lee; daughter, Cathy Lee Kunkle (Russell); son, Allen E. Lee (Teresa); brother, Sidney "Al" Lee; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his siblings, Wilbur H. Lee, Alburn L. Lee, Francis Lee, Louise McGee Register, Addie Lynette Miles; and great granddaughter, Lauren Hicks. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, December 3 at Beulah Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday at Beulah Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beulah Freewill Baptist Church, 235 W. Bazen Road, Pamplico, SC 29583 or McLeod Hospice, 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506. A special thank you to the McLeod Hospice House staff in Florence and his hospice home nurse, Lisa Miles. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The State on Dec. 3, 2019