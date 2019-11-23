Everette Lanier Ott ST. MATTHEWS, SC - Everette Lanier Ott, 81, widower of Annie Rose Corder Ott, of Saint Matthews, SC,passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019, at West Bethel United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Lois Helms and Mr. Larry Wannamaker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Honored to served as pallbearers are his grandsons, Rhett Walker, Jude Walker, Elijah Ott, Elisha James Ott, and Leighton Ott . The family will receive friends at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call at the home of Wanda and Jimmy Copeland in St. Matthews. Everette was born in St. Matthews, SC, to the late Charlie B. Ott and the late Arene Inabinet Ott. He was a graduate of St. Matthews High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He retired as Manager with Tri-County Electric of St. Matthews. Everette was a Mason and a member of Good Sams Camping Club and traveled with the club all over SC. He was also a member of the Wednesday and Friday Senior Golfers at the Calhoun Country Club. Everette was a life-long member of West Bethel United Methodist Church where he served on various committees. Survivors include his two daughters, Wanda O. Copeland (Jimmy) and Wendy O. Walker (Brian) all of St. Matthews, SC; a son, Lance Ott (Miriam) of St. Matthews, SC; eleven grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Memorials may be made to Sutherland Ott Foundation, 111 Butler Street, St. Matthews, SC 29135 or West Bethel United Methodist Church, 3649 Old State Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135. The family would like to give special thanks to MSA Hospice and sitters, Cathy Seckinger and Magali "Maggie" Hildebrand, for their special care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2019