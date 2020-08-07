Everette Lee Laird CAYCE - Everette Lee Laird, 89, of Cayce SC died Monday August 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his daughter and grandchildren. Born on June 22, 1931 in Pelion, SC, He was the son of the late Thomas Camby Laird and Essie Laird. Mr. Laird is a US Navy veteran of the Korean War, where he was a gunners mate on the USS Stembel Destroyer. His hobbies included watching racing every Sunday and working in the yard. One of his favorite things to do was take his grandchildren to his land in Pelion where he was raised and taught them both to drive a car and tend to his garden. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Mr. Laird was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Mr. Laird was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joyce R. Laird, brothers, Tommy Laird and Carl Murray Laird. Mr. Laird is survived by his daughter, Deborah L. Cagle; grandchildren, Paul Everette Cagle (Rebecca) Joyce Michelle Rozier (Justin); great grandchildren, Chris Rozier, Nathaniel Rozier, Colton Rozier, and Addison Rozier; sister, Julene Chavis. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 am Saturday August 8, 2020 at Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Southland Memorial Park at 10:30 am. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com