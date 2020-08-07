1/2
Everette Lee Laird
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everette Lee Laird CAYCE - Everette Lee Laird, 89, of Cayce SC died Monday August 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his daughter and grandchildren. Born on June 22, 1931 in Pelion, SC, He was the son of the late Thomas Camby Laird and Essie Laird. Mr. Laird is a US Navy veteran of the Korean War, where he was a gunners mate on the USS Stembel Destroyer. His hobbies included watching racing every Sunday and working in the yard. One of his favorite things to do was take his grandchildren to his land in Pelion where he was raised and taught them both to drive a car and tend to his garden. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Mr. Laird was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Mr. Laird was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joyce R. Laird, brothers, Tommy Laird and Carl Murray Laird. Mr. Laird is survived by his daughter, Deborah L. Cagle; grandchildren, Paul Everette Cagle (Rebecca) Joyce Michelle Rozier (Justin); great grandchildren, Chris Rozier, Nathaniel Rozier, Colton Rozier, and Addison Rozier; sister, Julene Chavis. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 am Saturday August 8, 2020 at Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Southland Memorial Park at 10:30 am. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 AM
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Southland Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
914 Meeting St.
West Columbia, SC 29169
803-794-1743
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved