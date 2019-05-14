Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evertt Gostin Drinnon. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Send Flowers Obituary

Everett Gostin Drinnon COLUMBIA - Everett Gostin Drinnon, age 94, of Columbia, SC, formerly of Macon, died on May 9, 2019. Services will be held Wednesday, May 15, at 3:30 pm in the sanctuary of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the Mulberry UMC following the service. Graveside services will be at 10:00 am on Thursday May 16, at Union UMC cemetery in Taylor County, GA with Military Rites. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth McCants Drinnon, and by two daughters LiciaDrinnon Jackson (Charles Grant) of Columbia, SC, and Lauren Drinnon Leskosky (Bryan) of Atlanta; five grandchildren: Grant Jackson (Jennifer) of Columbia, Jonathan Jackson of Tallahassee, FL, Louis Leskosky of Warner Robins, Hilary Jackson Stone (Isaac) of Lexington, SC, and Rett Jackson of Columbia. Three great-granddaughters also survive him: Ava Jackson and Leila Jackson of Columbia, and Imogen Stone, of Lexington. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, William Cornelius Drinnon and Mamie Meeks Drinnon; two brothers, William M. Drinnon and James R. Drinnon Sr.; and six sisters, Nell Drinnon, Virginia Williams, Elizabeth Lewis, Celia Amerson, Martha Helen Walden, and Dorothy Drinnon. Those who wish may make contributions to Union United Methodist Church cemetery fund, c/o Fred Jarrell, Jr., Old Wire Road, Butler, GA 31006. Please visit

