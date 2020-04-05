Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evon Gartman Estes. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Evon Gartman Estes 8/20/32 ~ 3/30/20 WINNSBORO - Evon Gartman Estes, 87, of Winnsboro, SC, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, SC. Evon was born August 20, 1932 in Winnsboro, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee Estes; parents, Eva Martin Gartman and Charlie Gartman, Sr.; her siblings, Phebe Dean Gartman LeGrand, Irvin Legrand, Grace Mimms and Grady Gartman. She is survived by her daughters, Lee Estes and Alison Veazey of Stone Mountain GA; nieces, Beppie LeGrand and Judy Noffsinger of Columbia, SC; brother, Charlie Gartman, Jr. of Goosecreek, SC; nephews, Michael Gartman (Susan) and Steven Gartman all of Creek, David LeGrand (Linda) of Elgin, SC; nieces, Debbie Hixon of Ridgeville, SC and Lee Pope, niece, of Camden, SC. Evon was a graduate of Mt. Zion Institute High School, where she was a member of the Math Club, Class Plays, and the Glee and Drama Clubs. Her career history began at 'The Mill'/US Rubber Company/Uniroyal, in The Village of Winnsboro, where she worked making the cords for Korean War soldiers' parachutes. She enjoyed the medical field while working for Dr. Bryson with the Fairfield County Health Department and Dr. Quattlebaum's Dentist Office. After a long tenure, she retired from Vocational Rehabilitation, where she and her colleagues helped serve the people of Fairfield County. As the wife of a WWII/Korean War Veteran, and living through the Korean War herself, she valued and lived her life with strong morals and ethics. Evon loved life visiting with family and friends, working on arts and crafts, crocheting, sewing, reading books, traveling, having fun, picking flowers and enjoying nature. She always put her family and friends first and loved being surrounded by them. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or the First United Methodist Church, 109 West College Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180. In light of the Novel COVID-19 Virus, A celebration of her life service will be held on a future date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memoires and condolences may be shared at

Evon Gartman Estes 8/20/32 ~ 3/30/20 WINNSBORO - Evon Gartman Estes, 87, of Winnsboro, SC, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, SC. Evon was born August 20, 1932 in Winnsboro, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee Estes; parents, Eva Martin Gartman and Charlie Gartman, Sr.; her siblings, Phebe Dean Gartman LeGrand, Irvin Legrand, Grace Mimms and Grady Gartman. She is survived by her daughters, Lee Estes and Alison Veazey of Stone Mountain GA; nieces, Beppie LeGrand and Judy Noffsinger of Columbia, SC; brother, Charlie Gartman, Jr. of Goosecreek, SC; nephews, Michael Gartman (Susan) and Steven Gartman all of Creek, David LeGrand (Linda) of Elgin, SC; nieces, Debbie Hixon of Ridgeville, SC and Lee Pope, niece, of Camden, SC. Evon was a graduate of Mt. Zion Institute High School, where she was a member of the Math Club, Class Plays, and the Glee and Drama Clubs. Her career history began at 'The Mill'/US Rubber Company/Uniroyal, in The Village of Winnsboro, where she worked making the cords for Korean War soldiers' parachutes. She enjoyed the medical field while working for Dr. Bryson with the Fairfield County Health Department and Dr. Quattlebaum's Dentist Office. After a long tenure, she retired from Vocational Rehabilitation, where she and her colleagues helped serve the people of Fairfield County. As the wife of a WWII/Korean War Veteran, and living through the Korean War herself, she valued and lived her life with strong morals and ethics. Evon loved life visiting with family and friends, working on arts and crafts, crocheting, sewing, reading books, traveling, having fun, picking flowers and enjoying nature. She always put her family and friends first and loved being surrounded by them. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or the First United Methodist Church, 109 West College Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180. In light of the Novel COVID-19 Virus, A celebration of her life service will be held on a future date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memoires and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.