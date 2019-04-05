Evon Williams

Evon Waites Williams COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Evon Waites Williams will be held Saturday 1:00 p.m. (viewing 12:00 noon) at St. James A.M.E. Church, with entombment to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Funeral Home
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Funeral Home Details
Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2019
