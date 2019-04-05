Evon Waites Williams COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Evon Waites Williams will be held Saturday 1:00 p.m. (viewing 12:00 noon) at St. James A.M.E. Church, with entombment to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evon Williams.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2019