F. Charles Lucas JOHNSTON - F. Charles Lucas of Johnston, SC, died peacefully at 88 years old on April 19, surrounded by his family. He was born in Ward, SC and grew up in Columbia, but spent most of his life in Johnston. He was the son of Charles Morgan and Muriel Joyner Lucas. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Harriet Clark Lucas, a brother, Dr. Marion Lucas and wife Alicia, daughter Lisa and husband Dennis Jones, son Paul and wife Karen Lucas, two grandchildren Charlotte, and Sarah and husband Byron Richie, and several nieces and nephews. Charles was a veteran of the US Air Force, owner of Lucas Refrigeration, Inc. for 44 years, a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he served on the church council for many years, a life member of Kadosh Lodge #181 Ancient order of Freemason's, member of the American Legion for 60 years, a licensed private pilot, SC State Constable and retired from the Civil Air Patrol as a Lt. Col., Charles also served the Johnston Town Council from 1975 - 1985 and as Mayor of Johnston from 1985 -1996. The family will receive visitors at Mercantile Funeral Home, Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, on Monday, April 22, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. He will be buried with military honors at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Johnston, SC on Tuesday, April 23, at 11:00 AM. The family is deeply appreciative for his caregivers, Lula Stevens, Ellen Miles, and Trinity Home Health and Hospice of Aiken. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, PO Box 385, Johnston, SC 29832. Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com Published in The State on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

