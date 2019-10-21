F. Lynn Tate COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Lynn Tate, 93, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:15 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Tate died Friday, October 18, 2019. Born in Alexander City, Alabama, he was a son of the late John Frank Tate and Mary Vertis Latimer Tate. He served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. A graduate of the University of Alabama, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, he worked for Lockheed Aircraft and then BF Goodrich in Tuscaloosa, AL until he retired. He was a volunteer at Providence Hospital for 15 years and was a member of Trenholm Road United Methodist Church. Mr. Tate enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and dancing. Surviving are his daughters, Linda Abernethy of Simpsonville, SC and Joanna Alfiche of Tacoma, WA; three grandchildren, Christie Causey, Kaniki Stevens, and Benjamin Alfiche; six great-grandchildren; and his loving companion of many years, Margaret Powell-Holton. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Bobby Gene Tate. Memorials may be made to Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Oct. 21, 2019