Fae Marie Maillet Cliff COLUMBIA - Fae Marie Maillet Cliff passed in her sleep on Friday, June 7, 2019. She and her twin sister, Rae Marie, were born to Nettie Rachel Maillet and Gaston Maillet on December 18, 1935, in Bordelonville, Louisiana. After graduation from Marksville High School in Louisiana, the twins studied nursing together at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. Fae then married Fred Able Cliff and they enjoyed for 64 years of marriage. Together they raised three children, Merrill Maillet Cliff (Ansley), of Elgin, SC, Stephen Hunt Cliff, of Columbia, and Kimberly Cliff Giger (Hanspeter), of Charlotte, NC. They were blessed with four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Fae loved her family, followed politics, enjoyed football, basketball and baseball (Go Gamecocks!) and loved the game of tennis. She played on teams at Parklane, Rockbridge, Wildewood and Woodcreek. After she retired from play, she was an enthusiastic cheerleader for her friends, and was honored when the team adopted the name "The Cliffhangers." In addition to her husband and children, Fae is survived by her twin sister, Rae Brewer, of Atlanta, GA; her brothers, John Maillet, of Marksville, LA, Richard Maillet, of Bunkie, LA; and her sister, Katherine Smith, of Baton Rouge, LA. The service for Mrs. Cliff will be held 1 o'clock, Saturday, June 15th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Rev. James A. Goudelock will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 11 o'clock. Interment at Fort Jackson National Cemetery will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared at

