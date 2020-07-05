Faith Ann Stephenson COLUMBIA- Faith Ann Stephenson passed away on June 18, 2020. Born in 1923 in Port Washington, NY, she grew up in and called Woodstock, NY her home. Faith grew up during the depression and later worked with her mother in a bomb factory during WW II. She later went to Fordham University and received her degree as a Registered Nurse. She worked as a nurse for over 50 years, mostly in intensive care units. She met her future husband Bill Smith in the 1950's and they were married and had two sons, Timothy and Michael Smith. Bill passed away in 1994. When Faith finally retired, she married Dr. Robert Stephenson, the retired South Carolina State Archeologist. Sadly, he passed away a year later. Faith then married Dr. Warren Brune in 2004 until his passing in 2014. Faith was poet, author and world traveler. She visited all 7 continents including trips to both the North and South Poles. While she was a nurse working for the US Army, she took a position at the US Army hospital in Bremerhaven, Germany. Timothy and Michael were also stationed in Germany at different US Air Forces based and they all traveled through Europe for several years. At the age of 69, Faith accepted a two-year posting with the Peace Corps in Sierra Leone, Africa, finally retiring to Columbia, SC. Throughout her life, Faith was a lifelong learner, earning her BS from USC in 1979 and continued taking classes well into her 80s. Her passions also included baseball, especially the Carolina Gamecocks, going to the ballpark through the 2019 season. Ever the adventurer, she took to the skies and went skydiving for her 89th birthday. Faith also authored 2 self-published books on her life and her time in the Peace Corps. She wrote countless poems, many published in the annual Shepherd's Center "Shepard's Pen". Faith was active in her church, Saint Michael Episcopal and All Angels, and the Shepherd's Center. She spent her final years living at The Palmetto's at Parklane. Faith donated her body to the USC School of Medicine. A memorial service is being planned and will be recorded for friends and family.



