Faith K. Graber IRMO - Faith K. Graber, 69, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. A Memorial Mass will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. A service will also be held in Orchard Park, NY at Brown Funeral Home at a later date. Faith was born August 12, 1949 in Tonawanda, NY to the late William and Frances Redfield Bowman. She enjoyed crafts, was a talented knitter and was a member of Woman's Aglow. Most importantly, she was a dedicated wife and a loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, William J. Graber, a son, Brian Joseph Graber, a grandson, Briceton Joseph Graber, a sister, Margene Parris and a brother, William Bowman. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 30, 2019