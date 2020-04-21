Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fannie Farnum Jackson. View Sign Service Information Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg 3379 Columbia Rd Orangeburg , SC 29118 (803)-534-6621 Send Flowers Obituary

Fannie Farnum Jackson ORANGEBURG - Fannie Farnum Jackson, at the young age of 94, gently passed April 19, 2020, to be with her family who preceded her in death, including her husband of 58 years, Thomas Benjamin Jackson Jr. Fannie was born to the late Charles Oliver and Dorothy Jeffords Farnum in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She was the younger sister to her brother, Charles Oliver Farnum, Jr. with whom she was very close until his death in 1944 while serving in World War II. The family will hold a private graveside service at Sunnyside Cemetery, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. During her young life and beyond, Fannie excelled in everything she did. She was the valedictorian of the Orangeburg High School class of 1942 and went on to graduate cum laude with a B.A. in Mathematics from Winthrop College in 1945. Beyond schooling, Fannie worked at David Taylor Model basin as a mathematician during World War II, was a math teacher at Wade Hampton Academy, member of the Edisto Choral Society and Golden Singers, treasurer of the Orangeburg Chapter of the Winthrop Alumni Association, and began the couples class at her church, First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. Fannie always had a knack for creating. From her avid interests in gardening to painting, she brought life and abundance to all of her hobbies. With gardening, it would be an understatement to say that Fannie had a green thumb. It was so much more than that. In her three greenhouses, she nurtured orchids, tropical plants, and unusual exotic flowers, often back to life. It seemed like a super power the way she could propagate almost any plant in order to share its beauty with others. Fannie's painting journey began when she was 65. She began taking free lessons from Campbell Frost and it quickly evolved into a passion. She had a keen ability to paint all sorts of scenes and objects: from wintry mountain cabins and breezy beach settings to still life watercolors of fruits and flowers. She loved to personally frame each painting that she gave away. Family and friends love walking by their Fannie Jackson original in their homes. In this later life hobby, Fannie demonstrated to her family that you can always learn and excel at new things no matter your age. Surviving relatives include her two sons and daughters-in-law, Tom (Donna) Jackson III and Gene (Cindy) Jackson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Julia (Ricky) Davis and Elizabeth (Marc) Caddell; sister-in-law, Mildred Warren; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Hal (Anna) Davis (Ella and Maggie), Lauren Jackson, Matthew (Shayri) Jackson, John (Morgan) Caddell (Scout), Michael (Maggie) Caddell, Courtney (Turner) Vaughn (Asa and Aiden), and Chad Jackson. She is also survived by her adopted family and neighbors of 33 years: Kent and Julie Benskin and their daughters, Liz and Abi. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren all have special memories about their grandmama and the time they spent at the family home on St. Matthews Road. Various memories include watching Clemson Tiger football and Atlanta Braves baseball with her, framing her own paintings, playing in the greenhouse while she worked, playing songs for her in the piano room, enjoying "hash and rice" and macaroni and cheese at family holiday gatherings, eating pimento cheese sandwiches at the tailgate after a Clemson football game, admiring the doll house she and her late husband built and furnished, riding around the property in the golf cart, learning how to paint clouds the way she did, eating Neapolitan ice cream, exploring her vast collection of Beanie Babies, fishing at Lake Murray, crabbing at Folly Beach, and picking up and cracking pecans that were ready to be eaten. There is no shortage of special memories surrounding and including Fannie Jackson. The depth of her love for her family was bottomless as is their love for her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church Capital Campaign, 1240 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115. The Jackson family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful folks at Edisto Home Health and Hospice and Circle of Love Caregivers for the love and care they gave Fannie. Online condolences may be expressed at

