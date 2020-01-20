Fannie Mae Mack COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Ms. Fannie Mae Mack will be held 11:30 a.m. (viewing at 10:30 a.m.) Tuesday at Lively Stone Temple, 51 Berkshire Drive with burial at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Viewing for Mrs. Mack will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her children, Fernado (Tamara) Mack and Shanada (James) Cunningham; siblings, Pamela (Richard) Martin, Nettie Mae (George) Brown, Pearlie Utsey, Tyrone Mack, Reatha James, Jackie (Stacey) Lewis and Charles Mack.
Published in The State on Jan. 20, 2020