Fannie Mack

Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Burial
Following Services
Ft. Jackson National Cemetery
4170 Percival Road
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Lively Stone Temple
51 Berkshire Drive
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Lively Stone Temple
51 Berkshire Drive
Obituary
Fannie Mae Mack COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Ms. Fannie Mae Mack will be held 11:30 a.m. (viewing at 10:30 a.m.) Tuesday at Lively Stone Temple, 51 Berkshire Drive with burial at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Viewing for Mrs. Mack will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her children, Fernado (Tamara) Mack and Shanada (James) Cunningham; siblings, Pamela (Richard) Martin, Nettie Mae (George) Brown, Pearlie Utsey, Tyrone Mack, Reatha James, Jackie (Stacey) Lewis and Charles Mack.
Published in The State on Jan. 20, 2020
