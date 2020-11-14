Farin Derrick
March 7, 1956 - November 3, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Farin Lavern Derrick, 64, left this Earth to be with God on November 3, 2020 after an illness at Lexington Medical Center. Born March 7, 1956, he was a life-long resident of Lexington and Columbia, SC. He is survived by his wife Linda Robison Derrick and sons Brandon and Joshua Derrick and sister Linda Waltz and her husband Marion, and his niece Cara Cousins. Farin was predeceased by his father Floyd Derrick, mother and step father, Dorothy and Bailey Gause and step-sister Linda Taylor.
A graduate of Columbia High School and Midlands Technical College, he was a draftsman for 40 years with Cogsdill Tool Products in Lugoff, SC. He also enjoyed working with his friends as a vendor at various local fairs and festivals throughout South Carolina.
He was quick to laugh and offer help to those around him and he handled adversity with grace. His family and friends will miss him greatly.
No ceremony will be held at this time, however memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
in his name.