Fay Hartis CAMDEN - Graveside services for Fay Wilson Hartis, 73, of Camden, SC, will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Quaker Cemetery. Rev. Bruce Hancock will officiate. Fay died Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Camden on March 17, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Louis Lee Wilson, Sr. and Mary Ellen Bass Wilson. On June 23, 1968, she married Gene Hartis. She graduated Salutatorian from Baron DeKalb in 1965, and from Winthrop University in 1969, where she received her Bachelor's of Science in Elementary Education. Over the years, Fay acquired three Master's Degrees - the first in 1977, Early Childhood Development from Appalachian State; then two from Winthrop in 1992, Educational Specialist and Education Administration Her career as a teacher in the public school system began in North Carolina in January, 1970. Fay is most known for her time at Pine Tree Hill Elementary, where she spent twenty-six years, before retiring in 2016. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She is survived by Gene Hartis, her husband of 52 years; children, Susan Barks and Michael Hartis; grandchildren, Sarah and Alex Barks; sister, Mary Worley; and brother, Louis Wilson, Jr. Fay was predeceased by her parents and brothers, David, Gaylord, and Bobby Wilson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
